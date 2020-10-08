Warm Days and Cool Nights, Cold Front Monday Morning

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clouds are expected generally along and E of I-44 as Hurricane Delta moves inland and passes to our east. Winds will be generally from the S and SE 5-20 mph each day with lows at night in the upper 50s and low 60s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out in areas east of US-81, but most if not all remain dry. Areas to the west of I-44 will be warmer and dry. Some patchy fog also remains possible in the morning.