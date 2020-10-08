Warm Days and Cool Nights, Cold Front Monday Morning

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with lows in the 50s area-wide. Winds will be light from the south 5-10 mph. Some areas of fog are possible tomorrow morning but won’t be widespread.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clouds are expected generally along and E of I-44 as Hurricane Delta moves inland and passes to our east. Winds will be generally from the S and SE 5-20 mph each day with lows at night in the upper 50s and low 60s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out in areas east of US-81, but most if not all remain dry. Areas to the west of I-44 will be warmer and dry. Some patchy fog also remains possible in the morning.
SUNDAY: Highs climb into the low to middle 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Some clouds build in the region late Sunday into Sunday Night ahead of a cold front. Still, winds will be breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Fire weather could become elevated or high on Sunday with breezy winds, dry weather and low dew point values. Lows fall into the 50s and 60s in the region.
MONDAY: A cold front arrives late Sunday Night into Monday, which will create a stark shift in the winds and cool things down Monday in the upper 70s and low 80s. An isolated shower or two is possible, generally reserved to Monday morning in the region, but most, if not all remain dry due to a lack of moisture.
TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in a few spots with more sunshine than not is anticipated. Lows are in the 40s and 50s. Another front may push through Thursday which would bring a reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air.
THURSDAY: Another cold front arrives more than likely Thursday afternoon. Questions remain on how much we’ll warm up ahead of it and how cool we get behind it. Stay with 7 News for the latest.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We’ll continue to monitor Hurricane Delta as it approaches the mainland United States Friday. Hurricane Delta may help pull moisture to the east of us and keep us dry ahead of our next cold front and pattern flip. It also will help us to warm up in the 90s on Sunday as sinking air falls to the west of it’s center over Texoma.
