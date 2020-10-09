The dry, sunny and warm weather pattern continues into the weekend! Sunny and dry on Saturday with highs once again in the upper 80s and low 90s. South to east wind at 10 to 15mph. Sunday is expected to be warmer with clouds building into the region later in the night. Look for low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours. Breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph. We’re anticipating a drier air mass for the weekend where dew point temperatures won’t be as humid. With the dry, sunny, breezy and warm conditions fire weather is going to be near critical on Sunday.