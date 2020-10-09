Local hospitals see’s spike in COVID patients

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hospitals across the state, including southwest Oklahoma are treating more COVID patients.
Over the past several weeks, Comanche County Memorial Hospital has seen a high number of COVID patients.
Infection Preventionist Chris Godman said right now, there are 12 COVID patients hospitalized at CCMH, and to keep that number down, they’ve tried to send patients to other hospitals in the state, but are having trouble finding hospitals that have a room available.
“The capacity for our COVID unit is 14 patients and that’s because our COVID unit right now is housed in our North ICU. If we happen to have a large surge of patients that needs to be hospitalized and we can’t get them to another facility we have a lot of plans in place to either open up one of the floors and make it a COVID floor. We have another unit that we could possibly open up to make another COVID unit and have a more critical COVID unit and a regular COVID unit," Godman said.
Godman said changing the North ICU to a COVID unit, has caused a shortage in ICU beds.
“I think we have about 10 right now in the hospital and so we have room for about four more. But again the whole wing is both critical ICU patients and our regular medical-surgical patients. So if we get four medical-surgical patients and then we have one more critical care patient, we’ll have to start looking at plans and where we can move that unit," Godman said.
Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks said hospitals are doing what they can, but need further assistance.
“I think what the hospitals need is some temporary help, financial help from our state in order to try to expand capacity in the best ways they can. Probably at this point that would be hiring agency nurses which are really these nurses that go job to job on contacts," Monks said.
Dr. Monks said Oklahoma’s high rate in positive cases, will only add to this on-going issue
“We’re having a high number of percent positive on testing and that’s really a predictor that we are going to continue to have problems with hospitalization," Monks said.
A report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state now stands at 749, which is the highest number yet since the pandemic began in March and more than 200 in ICU.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.