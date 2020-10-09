Two new COVID-19 related deaths, 102 new cases in Wichita County

Two new COVID-19 related deaths, 102 new cases in Wichita County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WXIX photo)
By KAUZ Team | October 9, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 5:22 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 102 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 32 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 2,301 cases in Wichita County, with 594 of them still being active.

There have been 1,681 total recoveries, 22,962 negative tests and 26 deaths.

There are currently 576 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. One patient is currently in critical condition.

There are now 480 tests still pending.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is saddened to report two deaths today. Case 1,756 age 70-79...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Friday, October 9, 2020

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today. Case 1,756 age 70-79 and Case 1,974 80-89, The Health District has 102 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 32 new recoveries to report today.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,871: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,883: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 2,030 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 2,068 80 - 89, stable condition

Case 2,120: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 2,123: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 2,136: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 2,140: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 2,151: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 2,155: 90 - 99, stable condition

Case 2,174: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 2,177: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 2,226: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 2,227: 80 - 89, stable condition

Case 2,229: 80 - 89, stable condition

Totals for the week ending October 9th are as follows:

Total new cases - 371

Positivity Rate - 19%

Case Type

Contact = 87 cases

Close Contact = 23 cases

Community Spread = 101 cases

Under Investigation = 160 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 16 cases

6 – 10 = 11 cases

11 – 19 = 43 cases

20 – 29 = 65 cases

30 – 39 = 50 cases

40 – 49 = 55 cases

50 – 59 = 41 cases

60 – 69 = 41 cases

70 – 79 = 31 cases

80+ = 18 cases

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.