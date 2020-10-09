United Way spotlight: Family Promise of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Homelessness is sadly an occurrence across the state, including here in southwest Oklahoma.
Family Promise of Lawton is an organization that works to combat homelessness by providing basic needs to families, such as food, shelter and clothing.
In this weeks United Way spotlight, 7 news anchor Makenzie Burk explains how the United Way’s funding helps keep families off the streets.
“Family Promise would be closed without the United Way,” said Tiffany Escoe, with Family Promise of Lawton.
Family Promise of Lawton works to assist newly homeless children and their families find stability with housing, jobs or financial independence.
“We help the families, we shelter them,” said Escoe. “We provide food. We help them find employment, we help them find housing. But in addition to all of that, in order to find employment and housing. There’s a lot of other things we have to do like help them get birth certificates sometimes from other states, social security cards. We help get the kids in schools and in daycares.”
But to provide all of their services takes funding. Funding that the United Way of SWOK offers.
“So much of what we do at United way is geared towards preventative measures,” said Frank Myers, Community Engagement manager for United Way of SWOK. “But also to be able to intervene when necessary. And so when families fall on hard times, and they need support from an organization like Family Promise, we want to make sure that that resource is there.”
The United Way picks their partnering agencies based on four impact areas, health, education, financial stability, and basic needs. With Family Promise, they help to meet those base needs, so a family can succeed in those other impact areas.
“A kid going to school that doesn’t know where they’re going to spend the night isn’t going to be able to pay attention in class,” said Myers. “They’re grades aren’t going to look good, because they have that basic need that’s not being met. And organizations like Family Promise make sure that they’re taken care of so that they can go get a good education.”
Besides helping families get back on their feet, one of the programs Family Promise offers is an extended care case management, to help families have a better chance to stay off the streets. Escoe says that program is exclusively funded by the United Way. She says donating money to United Way is a great way to ensure, these families are taken care of.
“The funds that you give, go to help families and individuals in need, and that could someday very well be any one of us,” said Escoe.
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s virtual fundraising campaign is happening right now.
If you would like to donate, you can go to the United Way of SWOK’s website at www.uwswok.org, or find them on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.