Velma family wins new HVAC unit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan business is making sure a family in need has clean air to breathe.
DeHart Air Conditioning is taking part in Lennox’s corporate social responsibility program called “Feel the love.”
The company donates an air conditioning unit and DeHart will install it for free.
Lennox takes nominations throughout July and August on their website.
DeHarts' Branch Director Sheri Rice said this year a single mom with two kids was chosen.
“When my mom said she nominated us I had no idea that we would even be chosen. I’m excited because Khloe does have Cystic fibrosis and she received a double lung transplant last year," Air Condition Winner Keisa Sutton.
Sutton said she’s happy that her daughter was chosen to get a new A/C.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.