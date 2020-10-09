Walters police make arrests for counterfeit money

Jonathan Abbe and Terrance Archilta are accused of using or attempting to use the fake money at several stores in Walters and Geronimo. Walters police received calls from the businesses this week about the fake money. Officers reported finding counterfeit 20, 50 and 100-dollar bills had been used by Abbe. According to a police report, Abbe even gave fake bills to Archilta, whom he owed money to.