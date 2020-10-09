Walters police make arrests for counterfeit money

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Two people have been arrested in Walters after police say they used counterfeit bills.
Jonathan Abbe and Terrance Archilta are accused of using or attempting to use the fake money at several stores in Walters and Geronimo. Walters police received calls from the businesses this week about the fake money. Officers reported finding counterfeit 20, 50 and 100-dollar bills had been used by Abbe. According to a police report, Abbe even gave fake bills to Archilta, whom he owed money to.
Investigators say when Archilta tried to use a bill at a Dollar General, he was told it was counterfeit. Police say the next day, he tried to use it again at Mac’s Quick Mart. That’s when he was arrested.
Officers later received a call from Geronimo police saying Abbe tried to use a counterfeit bill at another Dollar General and had left his wallet at the store. A Walters officer spotted his car, knowing that Abbe lives next to the police department, and pulled him over. Abbe reportedly told investigators he got the fake bills from casinos. They had “for motion picture purposes” printed on them.
Police are now looking to see if the counterfeit money was used anywhere else in the area.
