Warm and Dry Weekend with Areas of Fog, Cold Front Sunday Night

SUNDAY: Highs climb into the low to middle 90s with a mostly sunny sky. We may again start with some areas of fog. Some clouds build in the region late Sunday into Sunday Night ahead of a cold front. Still, winds will be breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Fire weather could become elevated or high on Sunday with breezy winds, dry weather and low dew point values. Lows fall into the 50s and 60s in the region.