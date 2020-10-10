CCMH confirms three COVID-related deaths overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital confirmed three COVID-19 related deaths overnight.
In a statement, hospital officials said" Comanche County Memorial Hospital had three COVID deaths this morning. Two residents from Comanche County and one from McClain County. As the Oklahoma State Health Department reports an increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, CCMH is also seeing an influx of COVID patients. We continue to work closely with the Comanche County Health Department. CCMH remains committed to serving our community’s needs while keeping our patients, team members and visitors safe during this pandemic."
In the last two days - Comanche County had 61 new cases, Beckham up by 46 -- Caddo by 33 and Jackson by 44.
Health department officials said that Comanche County has jumped from an average of 13 new cases in September, to 25 this month.
They are asking for the communities help in slowing this increase -- saying to social distance, wash your hands and mask up -- they also mentioned people should stay out of the public even if you think it’s just allergies.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.