CCMH confirms three COVID-related deaths overnight

In a statement, hospital officials said" Comanche County Memorial Hospital had three COVID deaths this morning. Two residents from Comanche County and one from McClain County. As the Oklahoma State Health Department reports an increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, CCMH is also seeing an influx of COVID patients. We continue to work closely with the Comanche County Health Department. CCMH remains committed to serving our community’s needs while keeping our patients, team members and visitors safe during this pandemic."