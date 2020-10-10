By Sunday morning, with clear skies and calm winds, areas of patchy fog are likely again. This mainly for eastern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the mid and upper 50s to low 60s. At this moment, it’s unclear how significant the visibility restrictions will become and just how far west it will spread. Regardless if you’re out and about and happen to encounter it.. take it slow and take extra precautions while driving through it. Now with the fog there are some uncertainties. Depending on the density and just how long it sticks around, it could very well impact high temperatures tomorrow. Fog or not, tomorrow is going to be hot. Most of the area tomorrow is looking at dry, windy and hot conditions. In some areas, temperatures are anticipated to be 20 to 25 degrees above average. By the afternoon most will be in the 90s. Winds will be breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Fire weather is expected to become elevated to near critical tomorrow Sunday with breezy winds, dry weather and low dew point values.