LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good afternoon Texoma! Now that the fog and clouds have tapered off, we’re left with plenty of sunshine across the viewing area now. We’re looking at the rest of today to be an overall quiet weather day. Most will become sunny with high temperatures rising into the mid and upper 80s. Winds will be rather light too out of the southeast at 5 to 15mph. By 10PM tonight winds will start to shift towards the east dropping to 5 to 10mph. Otherwise we’re looking at clear skies overnight and light winds.
By Sunday morning, with clear skies and calm winds, areas of patchy fog are likely again. This mainly for eastern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the mid and upper 50s to low 60s. At this moment, it’s unclear how significant the visibility restrictions will become and just how far west it will spread. Regardless if you’re out and about and happen to encounter it.. take it slow and take extra precautions while driving through it. Now with the fog there are some uncertainties. Depending on the density and just how long it sticks around, it could very well impact high temperatures tomorrow. Fog or not, tomorrow is going to be hot. Most of the area tomorrow is looking at dry, windy and hot conditions. In some areas, temperatures are anticipated to be 20 to 25 degrees above average. By the afternoon most will be in the 90s. Winds will be breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Fire weather is expected to become elevated to near critical tomorrow Sunday with breezy winds, dry weather and low dew point values.
Clouds will build late ahead of a cold front that’ll move in Sunday night into early Monday morning. Behind the front, breezy north winds will continue at 15 top 25mph. No precipitation is anticipated with the front and we’re looking at more seasonable temperatures for Monday. Things will cool down into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon.
The cooler weather won’t stick around long as a warming trend is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are looking to rise into the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Similar to tomorrow’s cold front: expect gusty north winds, no precipitation and cooler temperatures behind the front.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
