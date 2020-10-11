Cameron University Class of 2020 honored during socially distanced ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was a night of celebration at Cameron Stadium as they held a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020
This event was rescheduled because of Coronavirus, originally supposed to take place in the spring.
The ceremony awarded degrees to students who finished last winter, in the spring and who finished their degree over the summer.
The graduates were all socially distanced... and CU capped the audience who could attend so families and friends could do the same.
For these graduates, they were still awarded their diploma, with no traditional handshakes with CU administration.
Students say rules or not, they are just excited to graduate as one.
<"Whenever COVID first hit Oklahoma, the Lawton area we were all upset that we wouldn’t be able to graduate with each other We went to school together the last four years, put in so much work and really grown together so it was sad when we couldn’t do this, at least right away -- but yeah, we are really happy to be here now," said Graduating Senior Caitlin Anders.
They did keep the firework tradition alive, and the event was live streamed on social media if you werent able to attend.
Congrats to the class of 2020 from all of us here at KSWO
