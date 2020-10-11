Cold Front Tonight, Another One Thursday Morning

TONIGHT: Expect a mostly clear sky with winds starting out of the south 5-15 mph. As a cold front approaches and passes through between midnight and 4a, winds will quickly shift out of the north with much cooler air. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph are expected in the region. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Southwest Oklahoma overnight. Lows fall into the 50s in the area, with some low 60s possible east of I-44.