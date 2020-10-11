CU accounting club participates in “Day of Giving”

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday was the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants' Annual Day of Service.
Members of Cameron University’s accounting club woke up early to participate in the day
Club members cleaned up parks around Lawton.
This is the 5th year the club has volunteered on the annual day of service.
Each year the project is different, but the mission is the same — to give back to the community.
“I actually love doing this,” said Melody Brown, the CU accounting club president. “I know some people don’t like the idea of waking up early and doing it but honestly, I kind of get up early anyways but I just feel like I’m actually doing something, I’m not just waking up and staying at home… I’m actually going out, doing something that’s not just for me but for other people and that just makes me feel really good.”
Accounting students at C-U Duncan also did some volunteer work for the project at parks in the Duncan community.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.