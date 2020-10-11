LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! We’re looking at another morning where areas of patchy fog are very likely again. This all thanks to the clear skies and light winds that we saw overnight. Fog concerns are mainly for eastern counties but could spread more westward throughout day break today. To start the day, expect temperatures in the mid and upper 50s to low 60s. If you’re out and about and happen to encounter the fog.. take it slow and take extra precautions while driving through it. Now with the fog there are some uncertainties. Depending on the density and just how long it sticks around, it could very well impact high temperatures for this afternoon.
Fog or not, anticipate a hot day today. Most of the area today will be dry, windy and hot. In some areas, temperatures are anticipated to be 20 to 25 degrees above average. By the afternoon most will be in the 90s. Winds will be breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Fire weather is expected to become elevated to near critical with breezy winds, dry weather and low dew point values.
Clouds will build later tonight head of a cold front that’ll move in. Behind the front, breezy north winds will continue at 15 top 25mph. No precipitation is anticipated with the front and we’re looking at more seasonable temperatures for tomorrow. Things will cool down into the upper 70s and low 80s by Monday afternoon.
The cooler weather won’t stick around long as a warming trend is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are looking to rise into the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another cold front is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Similar to tomorrow’s cold front: expect gusty north winds, no precipitation and cooler temperatures behind the front.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
