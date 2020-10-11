Good morning! We’re looking at another morning where areas of patchy fog are very likely again. This all thanks to the clear skies and light winds that we saw overnight. Fog concerns are mainly for eastern counties but could spread more westward throughout day break today. To start the day, expect temperatures in the mid and upper 50s to low 60s. If you’re out and about and happen to encounter the fog.. take it slow and take extra precautions while driving through it. Now with the fog there are some uncertainties. Depending on the density and just how long it sticks around, it could very well impact high temperatures for this afternoon.