Lawton police investigating early morning shooting

By Kyle Payne | October 11, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 12:08 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Department responded to a shooting at the Garrett’s Landing apartment at 1321 SW 27th.

In a press release, LPD says they arrived on scene around 5:25 A.M., to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person had been shot with a non-life threatening wound.

The victim was treated at a local hospital, then sent to OU Medical.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

