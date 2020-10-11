Lawton police respond to fatal shooting Sunday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - At around 5:45 a.m., LPD responded to another shots fired call... this one ended up being fatal.
Police arrived to the scene, at 918 SW 3rd street, to find someone had been shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital, and per the release from LPD, died later from injuries sustained.
LPD said detectives are still on scene, as they work to determine the cause of the shootings -- they are investigating this as a homicide.
The press release did not mention any arrests.. stick with 7 news as we learn more.
