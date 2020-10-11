Marlow community gathers for first ever ‘Second on Second’ festival

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A new one-day, block-party style festival called the Second-on Second festival happened in downtown Marlow Saturday.
The Second on Second festival on Main Street brought games, music and family fun to the community.
There was also a cornhole tournament -- life size jenga and mega sized billiards. They also ran a pumpkin carrying relay race!
The idea came from organizers who wanted to recreate memories from their childhood and bring the community together during these trying times.
“Marlow used to have huge , great festivals back in the day and so by creating second-on-second we really wanted to recreate that and bring something back to the community especially in such a time of turmoil and chaos and kind of with the pandemic and things like that. We planned a way for everybody to while keeping them safe and that was really our goal,” said Co-organizer Ryan Bell.
Organizers hope the Second on Second festival becomes an annual event.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.