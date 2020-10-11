Medicine Park hosts 12th annual Flute Festival

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The flute festival spans over three days and and is full of art and live performances.
Native American dance performances and flute playing are two of the most popular features.
There were also tons of food options, and local businesses set up booths to show off their products!
Artists from across the state come to participate in the festival each year, and for most, this was the first event they were able to play at since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Some of the artists, this is their first opportunity to even go to an art show anywhere this year so they’re really happy about it, I’m glad that we’re doing it. I think it’s a good environment to be in and a safe place to be," said Organizer and Emcee Reed Alder.
“It’s such a surreal, calming, peaceful place and I am here as much as I can possibly be, so anybody that’s never been to a flute festival here they need to come because some of the best people in the world are right here in Medicine Park," said Flutist Penny Davis.
This year’s flute festival was dedicated to the memory of Medicine Park residents who loved and supported the event since it began.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.