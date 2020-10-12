After successful fundraiser, Valley View VFD adds two new trucks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County volunteer fire department is celebrating the delivery of not one, but two new firetrucks.
The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department received the 2003 and 2004 Pierce fire engines early Monday morning.
The trucks were purchased from the Madison Heights (MI) Fire Department.
Chief Lin Newton says the purchase was made possible by the support of the community.
“We had a great turnout this year for our fundraiser and through that fundraiser we were able to purchase these trucks," Newton said. "So for those who came out to our annual dinner we appreciate you, we thank you very much and we look forward to seeing you again next year.”
Chief Newton says the addition of a second engine to the department will help them maintain a low ISO rating which benefits the residents they serve by keeping insurance rates low.
