CCMH EMS being impacted by COVID

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - EMS services at Comanche County Memorial Hospital are limited right now due to the Coronavirus.
CCMH officials say four EMS staff have tested positive for Coronavirus and are currently in quarantine.
They added that people who were exposed to them have been quarantined as well, saying that no patients were directly impacted.
CCMH officials say they are continuing to respond to 911 calls across the area and have been in touch with Kirk’s EMS about the limited coverage so they can help.
