With the passing cold front today is going to be much cooler! In some areas, we’re talking 15 to 25 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday. Speaking of both Lawton & Wichita Falls set a record high. 98° & 100° respectively. Breaking the old records of 97 and 98 set back in 1979! By this afternoon we’re looking at high temperatures only in the mid and upper 70s! We’ll hold on to dry and sunny conditions all day.