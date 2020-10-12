LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning!
With a passing cold front, we’re starting off this Monday morning very breezy! Winds between 15 to 30mph with gusts into the 30s and 40s... even the 50s in some spots! By daybreak look for very mild temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Anticipate winds to stay breezy until mid to late afternoon. By then they’ll become fairly light at 5 to 15mph for the rest of the evening.
With the passing cold front today is going to be much cooler! In some areas, we’re talking 15 to 25 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday. Speaking of both Lawton & Wichita Falls set a record high. 98° & 100° respectively. Breaking the old records of 97 and 98 set back in 1979! By this afternoon we’re looking at high temperatures only in the mid and upper 70s! We’ll hold on to dry and sunny conditions all day.
We’re looking at a cool and clear night. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Anticipate a warming trend for Tuesday and Wednesday. 70s will turn into 80s on Tuesday, which will turn into 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph with higher gusts possible. Fire danger is expected to increase again, particularly in far west Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle where the drought monitor is at the worst. Wednesday night will be another blustery night with north winds picking up again 20-30 mph behind a cold front.
Behind the front will be much cooler, low 70s for Thursday afternoon and breezy north winds at 15 to 30mph with higher gusts anticipated. By Friday, temperatures will fall even more, into the 60s and 70s. Lots of sunshine is in place for the rest of this week with a few passing clouds.
By next weekend it’ll be perfect fall like weather with temperatures in the 70s. Another front is expected to approach and pass through sometime over the weekend. The exact time is uncertain at this moment but regardless of the outcome, it’ll be dry and cooler, either way
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
