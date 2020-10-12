Health officials concerned as covid cases spike across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In Comanche county alone, the average number of covid cases per day are doubling... and that statistic is mimicked in other southwest Oklahoma counties.
Health department officials can’t pinpoint the cause of the uptick... only that they are trying to handle upticks in essentially every Texoma county.
“It’s positives across the board, from children to older people and everyone in between. All walks of life, it’s not only in a prison or congregate living situation, it’s truly across the community," said Health Department Director Brandie Combs.
Now usually upticks show up when there’s testing events, but Combs said that’s not happening right now.
“People have said gosh I ignored it, or its not that serious until. And that until is I lost a loved one, my grandbaby gets sick or I end up in the hospital. Until it hits close to home, and when it hits close to home it’s too late," said Combs.
And the real concern, heading into flu season and winter time, which features increased illness anyway is the pressure on the health care system... but there are things the public can do to help.
“If you are in a mask, and i’m in a mask and we are inside of 6 feet and im positive, you don’t have high risk exposure you have low risk. That shows you what a mask can do, offer protection," said Dr. Scott Michener.
Dr. Michener said every week the hospital is in a battle to stay properly staffed, because many have either tested positive or are quarantined because of exposure.
“We have 5 or 7 out on the ambulance crew, 5 to 7 in one our clinics, and in patient nurses out," said Dr. Michener.
Following news of three covid related deaths at the hospital over the weekend, some people on social media are claiming that these deaths were not. Dr. Michener said that’s flat wrong.
“Financial penalty is 10 dollars to one dollar. If you bill a million dollars for a covid case, and it was fraud, your penalty is ten million. Medicare could pull our funding, which would close this hospital," said Dr. Michener.
Dr. Michener and Combs both acknowledged how tired of dealing with the virus everyone is, but it’s important to stay focused on keeping the whole community as safe as possible. They said to keep social distancing, wearing your mask and staying home when you feel sick at all.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.