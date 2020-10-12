LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today is the 3rd annual Indigenous Peoples' Day in Lawton
A celebratory opening was held at Lawton City Hall this morning to kick-start a day of festivities.
It featured color guards from Apache Warrior society, singing flag songs, memorial songs, and honor songs for those who have passed on.
The leader of the celebration in Lawton says anyone can celebrate.
“It’s for everybody that have come to understand the plight not only of Indian country but also many of us that are apart of military families. That have sacrificed our lives in our country but not only for out nations but the United States," said Cornel Pewewardy.
The celebration ended at Elmer Thomas Park with several events and speeches.
