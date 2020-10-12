Lawton man is looking for whoever killed two of his calves

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man says two of his calves were mutilated over the weekend and now he’s offering a reward for information on the crime.
This is a sight Cattle Owner Cody Zimmerman never expected to see.
“Yesterday, we were out here checking cattle and found the two calves here. Both of them had their tongues cut out, genitals removed, anus cut out," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said the hearts of the newly born calves had also been removed.
The gruesome scene was unlike anything he has ever seen in his eight years of raising cattle in northern Comanche County.
The viciousness of the deaths was made more evident when Zimmerman said he took a closer look at the mutilation.
“Both of them without any bullet wounds. I believe they were cut open while they were alive. It’s just a real bad deal and evil," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman wants the perpetrators punished, so he’s offering a $2,500 cash reward to anyone who can provide information on what happened to his calves.
“I don’t care about the money. These use to be my dads cattle and it’s just pure evil," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said he hopes someone will come forward so this doesn’t happen again to him or any other cattle owners in the area.
If you have any information about this crime, you can call Zimmerman at 580-695-9724 or crime stoppers of southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.