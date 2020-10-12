Rescheduled Holy City Easter Pageant happening Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - More than six months after it was originally scheduled to take place, the annual Prince of Peace Easter Pageant is happening this weekend at the Holy City of the Wichitas.
For 95 consecutive years, people have come to the Holy City of the Wichitas for what Robert Melton says is the longest-running passion play in America.
“It’s the greatest story ever told from his birth to his resurrection, a live reenactment. Everyone sits on the hillside out there, you’re more than welcome to bring an ice chest, lawn chairs, picnic blanket, and just sit on the hillside and enjoy the greatest story ever told,” Melton said.
The pageant was originally slated for Easter weekend but was postponed because of the pandemic. Melton said despite the unusual circumstances, the pageant is extremely important for the Holy City.
“The pageant usually feeds the Holy City for the next coming year so we really need to have the pageant for the donations to be able to stay running for other people to enjoy,” Melton said.
Right now, volunteers are desperately needed to ensure that the show still goes on.
“They can come the day of the pageant and we’re going to stick them somewhere. We need disciples, we need angels, we need a little bit of everybody, children, any children that want to be involved, ages 4 and up can come and be involved in the pageant,” Melton said.
The event is this Saturday in the Holy City of the Wichitas. Melton said anyone who comes out, whether it be to volunteer or to just enjoy the show, is greatly appreciated.
“Anybody who is willing to donate or come out and be apart of the play, we’d love to have them. Without the people donating and their support, we wouldn’t be running today so thank y’all very much for donating and God bless,” Melton said.
The play itself starts around 7:00 p.m. Saturday but there will also be music and food vendors set up throughout the afternoon.
