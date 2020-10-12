Roller Coaster Temperatures This Week

WEDNESDAY: Look for highs back in the low to middle 90s with lots of sun. Winds will become breezy from the south and west 10-20 mph, with higher gusts possible. We anticipate fire weather conditions to increase again, particularly in far west Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Lows fall into the 50s ahead of a cold front. Wednesday Night will be another blustery night with north winds picking up again 20-30 mph behind a cold front.