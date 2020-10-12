Roller Coaster Temperatures This Week

TONIGHT: Expect calming winds 2-7 mph from the east with a clear sky. Lows fall into the 40s area-wide.
TUESDAY: We’ll be seasonal with light south winds and highs in the 80s. Lows fall at night into the 40s and 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Look for highs back in the low to middle 90s with lots of sun. Winds will become breezy from the south and west 10-20 mph, with higher gusts possible. We anticipate fire weather conditions to increase again, particularly in far west Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Lows fall into the 50s ahead of a cold front. Wednesday Night will be another blustery night with north winds picking up again 20-30 mph behind a cold front.
THURSDAY: Look for much cooler air with highs in the 60s and 70s. North winds 15-30 mph with higher gusts are expected. Lots of sunshine remains with some passing clouds. Lows Thursday Night are back in the 40s in the region.
FRIDAY: We’ll anticipate 60s and 70s again with a sunny sky and north winds 5-15 mph. Lows at night are in the 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Look for perfect fall weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Another front is expected to approach and pass through Sunday into Monday. We’ll keep you updated.
