Stitt appoints replacement Secretary of State and Native American Affairs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has named a former State Senator his new Secretary of State and Native American Affairs.
Brian Bingman has been tapped to take the cabinet position which was vacated last week by Michael Rogers.
Bingman, former President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate, joined the Stitt Administration in August as the governor’s lead negotiator on legislative policy and will continue those duties as Secretary of State.
“Senator Bingman is a natural choice to be our next Secretary of State,” said Gov. Stitt. “It has been clear since he joined our team that he is respected by our colleagues in the Legislature and Oklahomans across the state. His wisdom, calm demeanor and understanding of the legislative process will continue to benefit our state in his new role.”
Rogers left the post to transition to a new role as special advisor to Governor Stitt.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.