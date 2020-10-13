Cyril athlete recovering from injuries after being hit by goalpost

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) - A Cyril Cheerleader has been released from the ICU and is recovering after a being hit in the head by a falling goalpost during what was expected to be a light hearted picture.
The Cyril Cheerleading team is scarred forever after attempting to take a fun team photo on a goalpost after cheer practice.
During the picture process, Jenessa Thompson and her coach were standing under the goalpost when it fell, sending her teammates flying and hitting Jenessa in the head, pinning her face between the grass and metal.
“The girls were super quick. They just lifted this really heavy goalpost and all that was there, as far as I know was like these six or so cheerleaders and their coach and they lifted it that off of Jenessa," Jenessa’s Grandmother, Debbie Thompson said
Thompson said she got a call from Janessa’s cousin, urging her to rush down to the school.
Once she arrived she found her granddaughter covered in blood lying in her coach’s arms, barely responsive.
She was then transported by helicopter to OU Medical Center. Thompson said she wasn’t hopeless when the chopper took off but was unsure of the future.
“We got word after that she got to the hospital, I don’t know how long it was but it seemed like an eternity. That she was actually talking and that she was able to give us a thumbs up and later on it wasn’t too long, and she was worried about getting to basketball practice the next day and wanting to know if she was going to miss school," Thompson said.
Since arriving at the hospital in Oklahoma City, Janessa has stood up on her own and even brushed her teeth this morning despite having skull fractures and a possible broken jaw.
“The doctor’s biggest concern right now is her right eye. She’s not seeing out of it and we need everyone to pray, and so we can see another miracle, that she’ll be able to come back to school. She’s a basketball player. She needs both of those eyes to make her those three points," Thompson said.
The Thompson Family is asking for prayers in hopes Jenessa will make a full recovery and be able to go back to living a normal life.
You can donate to the Jenessa Thompson benefit account at any All American Bank location in Oklahoma.
Or by clicking this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-jenessa
