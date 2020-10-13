LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It is a chilly start to this Tuesday morning! We’re seeing those temperatures in the upper 30s, low 40s and still holding on to the low 50s in some places. The jacket definitely going to be a necessity while heading out the door but you’re not going to need it this afternoon! We’re looking at plenty of sunshine on tap with highs rising into the 80s. Winds today will be much lighter out of the south at 10 to 15mph.
We’re on a temperature roller coaster over the next few days! We’ll warm up back into the 90s for tomorrow with south winds at 10 to 20mph, with higher gusts possible. We anticipate fire weather conditions to increase again, particularly in far west Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle due to the lack of rain, low humidity and warm/ breezy conditions. Wednesday night will be another blustery night with north winds picking up again 20-30 mph behind a cold front.
Behind the front will be much cooler, low 70s for Thursday afternoon and breezy north winds at 15 to 30mph with higher gusts anticipated. By Friday, temperatures will fall even more, into the 60s and 70s. Lots of sunshine is in place for the rest of this week with a few passing clouds.
By next weekend it’ll be perfect fall like weather with temperatures in the 70s. Another front is expected to approach and pass through sometime over the weekend or early next week. The exact time is uncertain at this moment but regardless of the outcome, it’ll be dry and cooler, either way!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
