It is a chilly start to this Tuesday morning! We’re seeing those temperatures in the upper 30s, low 40s and still holding on to the low 50s in some places. The jacket definitely going to be a necessity while heading out the door but you’re not going to need it this afternoon! We’re looking at plenty of sunshine on tap with highs rising into the 80s. Winds today will be much lighter out of the south at 10 to 15mph.