Friends, colleagues remember former State Representative Jim Glover

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Friends and colleagues are remembering former State Representative Jim Glover, who passed away this week.
For 26 years, Jim Glover of Elgin served in the State House of Representatives.
“Jim Glover was a true and trusted friend. He really was a man for all seasons. He had a blue-collar background but his blue-collar background didn’t limit his influence throughout state government because he had the integrity of people knowing he was serious about the business of state government,” said former Speaker of the House Loyd Benson.
“Jim was a force to be reckoned with in the chair. He was the pro temp of the house and they say he ruled that floor very effectively. He had a little auctioneer background, cattle sale background,” said former Oklahoma Representative Don Armes.
Glover was first elected in 1976 and served in the House until his retirement in 2002.
“I think he’ll go down as a legendary legislator for this area, fought hard for southwest Oklahoma, and the things he cared about. He and Speaker Benson were very close, and they teamed up for a while to take care of southwest Oklahoma,” Armes said.
“He was the kind of a guy that never forgot his roots. He had been a steelworker and a farmer and a rancher but that didn’t limit what he was able to do. He’s the only person that I know in the 20 years I spent in the legislature that when they retired, all 9 Supreme Court Justices came to his retirement ceremony because he was a champion of the justice system in Oklahoma,” Benson said.
Glover served as the Speaker Pro Temp for 8 years of his career, longer than anyone else in state history. Glover’s funeral is this Sunday at 2:00 at the Elgin High School gym.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.