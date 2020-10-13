Lawton woman killed in Caddo County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Lawton woman was killed in a crash south of Cyril this afternoon.
It happened just before 1 p.m. on US-277 and County Road 1470.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Carol Cody was headed east on 1470 and failed to stop at a stop sign -- which led to her being hit by a rock hauler.
Troopers say she was pinned in the wreckage for about two hours before being freed by the Cyril Fire Department.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.