Local Orchestra changing name of annual golf tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is looking to fill spots for their upcoming golf tournament.
The tournament will be at the Lawton Country Club on October 23.
Participants are being asked to show up at around 11:30 a.m. for lunch before the shotgun start at 1 p.m.
A team of four is $500 and that includes a $100 hole sponsorship or a hole sponsorship can be purchased.
The tournament was originally named after the Orchestra but now they’re changing it.
“ED Dzialo was an attorney here in Lawton and such a great community volunteer for everybody. He and his family both and ED passed away earlier this year. So we renamed our tournament to the Ed Dzialo Memorial in his honor and we’re hoping that people will come out and support that because it was very near and dear to Ed’s heart,” Executive Director Patty Neuwirth said.
All funds from the tournament will go back to the Orchestra.
You can sign up at the Lawton Country Club, by calling the Orchestra or on their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.