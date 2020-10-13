80 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 2,569

80 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 2,569
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WXIX photo)
By KAUZ Team | October 13, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 5:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 36 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 2,569 cases in Wichita County, with 798 of them still being active.

There have been 1,745 total recoveries, 23,338 negative tests and 26 deaths.

There are currently 767 patients recovering at home while 31 are in the hospital. Six patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 659 tests still pending.

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District has 80 new cases, 31 hospitalizations and 36 recoveries to report today. As a reminder the Health District COVID hotline is 940-761-7909. The hotline hours are Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm. Please use the hotline for all COVID related questions.

Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical

Case 1,883: 70 - 79, stable

Case 1,955: 70 -79, stable

Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable

Case 1,985: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,085: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,123: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,140: 40 - 49, stable

Case 2,151: 50 - 59, stable

Case 2,155: 80+, stable

Case 2,174: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,197: 80+, stable

Case 2,227: 80+, stable

Case 2,264: 50 - 59, stable

Case 2,317: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,366: 80+, stable

Case 2,379: 70 - 79, stable

Case 2,380: 70 - 79, stable

Case 2,385: 20 - 29, stable

Case 2,406: 80+, stable

Case 2,411: 30 - 39, stable

Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable

Case 2,434: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,460: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,462: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,465: 70 - 79, critical

Case 2,468: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,513: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,544: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,545: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,569: 11 - 19, critical

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.