STATE UPDATE: 5 new deaths reported in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma officials reported 15 new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday morning, five of those happened in Southwest Oklahoma.
The five area deaths occurred in Comanche (2), Stephens, Caddo and Jackson counties. Comanche County Memorial Hospital released they had three deaths over the weekend, one of which is counted today as a McClain County resident.
Over 1,300 new cases were reported across the state and the number of active cases rose by 57 to 13,872.
The majority of SWOK counties saw an increase in active cases on Tuesday. One of the biggest was Kiowa County which now has 56 active cases, the largest number they have seen since March.
Comanche County and Grady County continue to show over 200 active cases.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
