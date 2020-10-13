Strong Cold Front Arrives Wednesday Night

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A great deal of uncertainty is in place given the timing and evolution of the late weekend front. The most likely scenario is that it clears through Sunday into Sunday Night which would cool us off bigtime with highs in the 60s Monday into Tuesday. Lows would be in the 40s and even upper 30s. If the front stalls to the north, it is possible that we could have mild weather for a few days before finally the front would surge through. We’ll keep you updated.