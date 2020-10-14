Comanche Co. jury finds man not guilty of murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County jury found a man on trial for first degree murder in Lawton not guilty tonight.
Reginald Talbert was accused in the January 2019 shooting death of Tyrun Johnson.
After deliberating for more than three hours , jurors also found him not guilty of manslaughter, and pointing a firearm.
They did find Talbert guilty of possessing a firearm after two previous felony convictions.
The jury recommenced 25 years for his sentence... and the judge sentenced him to that Wednesday night.
Talbert’s attorney said he’s happy with the jury’s decision.
“We’re happy with the verdict because he’s been saying all along it was self defense and that’s what the jury found. They convicted him on a possession of a firearm after a conviction which we knew would happen,” said Talbert’s attorney Al Hoch.
Hoch said he feels sorry for the victim’s family because nothing will bring him back, but also said convicting someone when it’s self defense wouldn’t take care of that either.
