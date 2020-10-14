ELECTION PREVIEW: State Question 805

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If passed, this amendment to the state constitution will prohibit any past non-violent felony convictions to be used to enhance a sentence.
One proponent of SQ 805 said this passing would help with the high incarceration rates, and overcrowding in state prisons.
“Trying to reduce overcrowding, by eliminating sentence enhancement for non-violent crimes. People convicted of property crimes, drug crimes... they still go to prison, this just eliminates the possibility of them serving decades or even life," said Trent England, with the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.
An opposing viewpoint from District Attorney Jason Hicks - who has referred to this bill as the “Career Criminal Relief Act”
“If an offender is sentenced to five years or less, so they’ve been through court, and handed down sentences, it’s 5 years or less and a non-violent crime, they are eligible for an ankle bracelet and go home," said District Attorney Jason Hicks.
Another main point for both sides is whether or not this will be cost effective for the state.
“We believe this would save the state of OK somewhere between 150 and 200 million dollars over the course of ten years," said England.
“The people of OK are not going to save money because our crime rates are going to go up. That’s going to cost us more money, in terms of stolen property, insurance rates and everything else,” said Hicks.
Hicks said he supports justice reform, but he points to crimes of domestic violence, and specifically dv by strangulation, which typically carries up to the three years in prison.
“Somebody could commit this crime two, three ten twenty times and never serve more than three years. That’s going to be problematic for victims of domestic violence, we aren’t going to be able to keep them safe like we once were," said Hicks.
England points to burglary, which can face up to 7 years...and how even if 805 passes, he says the state will still be able to prosecute those career criminals.
“We need to put them in prison for 7 years, the maximum term. If we do that, we can keep the dangerous people off the street, while getting some of the less dangerous people out of prison, help them get back on their feet and become productive tax paying members of society," said England.
If 805 passes, it will also lock in the non-violent versus violent crimes in their current category, as of January 1 2020.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.