Good morning! We’re seeing temperatures this morning around 10 degrees warmer compared to yesterday. By daybreak expect temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Today is going to be very unseasonable. We’re looking at highs 20 degrees above the normal of 77° for this time of year. Most will be in the 90s with the expection out west where the low 100s are very likely. Lots of sunshine is on tap today but so are breezy south to southwest winds! We’re anticipating sustained winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the 30s and low 40s. With the lack of rain, warm and breezy condition poses a fire weather threat during the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday Night will be another blustery night with north winds picking up again 20-40 mph behind the cold front. Gusts could push 50+ in spots.