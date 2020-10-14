LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! We’re seeing temperatures this morning around 10 degrees warmer compared to yesterday. By daybreak expect temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Today is going to be very unseasonable. We’re looking at highs 20 degrees above the normal of 77° for this time of year. Most will be in the 90s with the expection out west where the low 100s are very likely. Lots of sunshine is on tap today but so are breezy south to southwest winds! We’re anticipating sustained winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the 30s and low 40s. With the lack of rain, warm and breezy condition poses a fire weather threat during the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday Night will be another blustery night with north winds picking up again 20-40 mph behind the cold front. Gusts could push 50+ in spots.
Behind the front will be much cooler, low 70s for Thursday afternoon and breezy north winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the mid 40s, if not higher. By Friday, temperatures will fall even more, into the 60s and 70s. Lots of sunshine is in place for the rest of this week with winds dying down to 10 to 15mph.
For the weekend it’ll be perfect fall like weather with temperatures in the 70s. Another front is expected to approach and pass through Sunday into Monday, but some uncertainty exists. The passage and timing of the front will play a role in next week’s weather.
A great deal of uncertainty is in place given the timing and evolution of the late weekend front. The most likely scenario is that it clears through Sunday into Sunday Night which would cool us off big time with highs in the 60s Monday into Tuesday. Lows would be in the 40s and even upper 30s. If the front stalls to the north, it is possible that we could have mild weather for a few days before finally the front would surge through.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
