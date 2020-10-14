Gusty Winds Tonight Bring Fall Weather Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Look for south winds 10-25 mph overnight, turning to the north as a cold front passes through between 12a and 6a. Once the front passes, winds will be from the north and northeast 20-35 mph with gusts 45-55 mph likely. Look for a mostly clear sky with lows in the 50s and low 60s southeast. A wind advisory is in effect for the region tonight until tomorrow mid-morning.
THURSDAY: Look for much cooler air with highs in the 60s and 70s. North winds 15-30 mph with higher gusts are expected, slowly decreasing in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine remains with some passing clouds. Lows Thursday Night are back in the 40s in the region. A few spots of patchy frost aren’t out of the question if lows can fall into the mid to upper 30s, particularly close to I-40. We’l watch things closely.
FRIDAY: We’ll anticipate 60s and low 70s again with a sunny sky and north winds 5-15 mph. Lows at night are in the 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Look for decent fall weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Another front is expected to approach and pass through Sunday into Monday, but some uncertainty exists. The passage and timing of the front will play a role in next week’s weather.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: A great deal of uncertainty is in place given the timing and evolution of the late weekend front. The most likely scenario is that it clears through Sunday into Sunday Night which would cool us off bigtime with highs in the 60s Monday into Tuesday. Lows would be in the 40s and even upper 30s. If the front stalls to the north, it is possible that we could have mild weather for a few days before finally the front would surge through. We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.