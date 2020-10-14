LPS students will need student IDs to get on and off buses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools Transportation Center has added a new feature to their buses.
Lawton Public School students will need to scan their ID cards on any bus when they are picked up or dropped off.
Once that card is scanned all of the information will come back to the LPS Transportation Center.
Transportation Director Jay Hunt said it’ll give the students name, what bus they got on, the exact pick-up and drop off location, and time.
“So in a situation, if we were to have a child that didn’t maybe come home after school. It gives the district a opportunity to be able to see where the student got off the bus and use that as a starting point to locate that child and get them safely home," Hunt said.
Hunt said they installed this Zonar Z-Pass on each bus and ran trials on it a few weeks ago. It worked just as planned.
“We will start this tomorrow in the mornings with all of our high school and middle school students. So when they get on the bus in the morning, the bus drivers will ask them just to please scan their student ID when they get on the bus, and when they get off they’ll scan off. And for elementary schools it will start tomorrow afternoon,” Hunt said.
Hunt said this lets parents know that LPS is working to keep a better eye on their students.
“I’m just excited to see that all the buses are doing this and being able to hopefully ensure and give parents a peace of mind," Hunt said.
Students should always have their IDs now and if the ID is lost it can be replaced at their school.
