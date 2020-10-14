Lunch fundraiser to help local non-profits

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People will have a chance to help out United Way of Southwest Oklahoma during the pandemic.
The City of Lawton works with the United Way to raise funds every year.
This week they will be partnering with Texas Roadhouse to put on a Slider Benefit.
On October 16, they will be set up in the Lawton City Hall lobby from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“Typically the last couple of years we would have a chili cook-off down there but with COVID to try and maintain social distancing and everybody passing around chili together," United Way Community Engagement Manager Frank Myers said.
Myers said $5 will get you two sliders and a bag of chips.
