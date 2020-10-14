Park O’ Treat event scheduled for Halloween night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A non-profit in Lawton needs your help in putting on their first ever Park-O-Treat at Elmer Thomas Park.
The group “Ellipsis” is in the midst of planning for this event which will happen on Halloween night.
They want to line up cars along the Elmer Thomas Trail to pass out candy to kids.
They also plan to have live music, performances and spooky sights throughout.
Right now, they have nearly 40 businesses and individuals wanting to set up stations, but the city gave them access to the whole trail so they want to fill it up as much as possible.
“We want to make this event so fun for the kids. We plan on doing this annually, we just want this first one to be a huge success. If anyone wants to come pass out candy please let us know, because we have to put you on our master list, so you can be assigned a number and know where to stand on the trail,” said Ellipsis President Joslyn Wood.
The event will run from 4-6 p.m., and anyone who wants to help will be responsible for set up and clean up. You’ll also have to bring your own decorations and candy.
You can find details on how to get involved on the Ellipsis Facebook page or by calling Wood at 580-512-4487
