Walters PD looking for group who set house on fire, stole vehicles, tried to steal ATM

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Walters Police Department needs your help finding a group of people they believe set a home on fire, stole two vehicles and attempted to steal an ATM.
Police say multiple people committed several crimes early in the morning on September 28.
“These people stole two vehicles that night, created a structure fire we believe and then attempted to steal the ATM. Several crimes were committed in order to try to obtain the end goal which was the ATM, which they didn’t have a chance to get, nor did they get into it,” said Walters Police Department Public Information Officer Ben Lehew.
The thieves used heavy machinery and a pickup truck stolen from the county barn to pull the ATM away but didn’t make it far before police, and ultimately the FBI showed up.
“FBI sent agents and evidence technicians to collect evidence they believed to be important to the investigation. That evidence now has been sent to their world-class lab in Quantico, Virginia. The FBI operates a first-rate laboratory and they’ve been very helpful in the investigation and are assisting us at this time,” Lehew said.
Now, Walters PD is hoping the community can assist them in identifying everyone responsible.
“When you get to the point of causing this much damage all over some money, this is a problem where people need to step forward and say look folks enough is enough. We still have laws. We have rules we have to go by and for somebody to be able to do something like that and walk scot-free is not going to happy. We are going to catch these people,” Lehew said.
If you know anything about the crime, you’re encouraged to call the Walters Police Department.
