Another Strong Cold Front On The Way

TONIGHT: Look for light northeast winds 5-15 mph, trending calmer by morning. Lows tumble into the upper 30s to mid 40s. A few spots of isolated patchy frost are possible towards I-40 if locally lows can drop closer to the mid 30s, but widespread frost is NOT anticipated. Look for a clear and starry sky.
FRIDAY: Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s in the region. Look for a sunny sky with variable winds 5-15 mph during the day. Lows Friday Night are in the 40s.
SATURDAY: Nice and sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for SW winds 10-25 mph with some locally higher gusts. Winds will continue into Saturday Night with lows in the low to middle 50s. Clouds will begin to increase late Saturday Night.
SUNDAY: Another strong cold front is on the way and pushes through between 8a and 2p. As such, highs will likely be only in the 60s north of the Red River, with areas to the south having extra time climbing into the 70s. Once the front passes, temperatures quickly drop and gusty south winds turn north 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph likely. We’ll also anticipate a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few isolated showers generally along and east of I-44. Sunday Night lows fall into the low 40s with 30s still a possibility. We’ll watch to see how cold the air mass is, as some local patchy frost is a real possibility given current trends. Winds will begin to diminish late Sunday Night into Monday.
MONDAY - TUESDAY: Look for highs generally in the low 70s. We’ll see overall north winds 10-20 mph with lows in the 40s. A warm-up is anticipated, but enough uncertainty exists to hold highs in the 70s to start the week.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK: We’re anticipating a warm-up with increasing chances for a few showers and storms. For now, 70s to some 80s are on the table, with lows in the 50s. Another cold front looks to arrive sometime Thursday Night into Friday, but uncertainty on timing and rain chances remain. That should help cool things off the following weekend. We’ll watch closely.
