Another Strong Cold Front On The Way

SUNDAY: Another strong cold front is on the way and pushes through between 8a and 2p. As such, highs will likely be only in the 60s north of the Red River, with areas to the south having extra time climbing into the 70s. Once the front passes, temperatures quickly drop and gusty south winds turn north 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph likely. We’ll also anticipate a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few isolated showers generally along and east of I-44. Sunday Night lows fall into the low 40s with 30s still a possibility. We’ll watch to see how cold the air mass is, as some local patchy frost is a real possibility given current trends. Winds will begin to diminish late Sunday Night into Monday.