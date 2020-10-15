Family shares stories, memories of former State Representative Jim Glover

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The family of long-time Oklahoma Representative Jim Glover is remembering the man they say cared about everyone.
For 26 years, Jim Glover served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives but to his son James, he was just dad.
“Dad, he cared about everybody. He cared about people. It didn’t matter if he was a stranger, a person on the street, someone who needed help paying an electric bill, a kid at the concession stand who needed some money, it didn’t matter,” Glover said.
“Jim was just a person that loved everyone. He tried to help anyone and he always was on top of all the legislation that he carried. He was a strong man, a person that was well respected in our legislative processes,” said Butch Hooper, former representative and friend of Glover.
Hooper served alongside Glover in the legislature and says they grew to become close friends, despite having a few difficult moments in the early years at the capitol.
“For the very first year I’d be talking about something and he just wasn’t paying attention. One day I reached over and hit him and said you better listen to me and he turned around and got his good ear, he was deaf in his left ear and he said I haven’t heard a word you’re saying, he said you’ve got to hit me or something if you want me to listen and I did from then on,” Hooper said.
Professionally, Glover’s son said he believes his father’s lasting achievement is his implementation of a seat belt law that is responsible for saving thousands of lives. But at home, he’ll remember the moments his father provided that were unique for a kid his age.
“In 1977 the groundbreaking ceremony of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lawton. They had the Goodyear Blimp America come out. I got to walk out with Governor David Boren and get on that airship and ride it around. I could go on and on about things but a kid at that age, 10 years old, the same age as my son right now, it just was amazing. Growing up was just off the chart,” Glover said.
Glover passed away over the weekend at the age of 74. His funeral is Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Elgin’s High School gym.
