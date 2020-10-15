LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s a hold on to your hat kind of day! Now that the front has passed, we’re seeing winds from the northeast 20-35 mph with gusts 45-55mph. A wind advisory is in effect for the region tonight until 10 o’clock this morning. With winds out of the north, take extra precaution especially when driving along roads oriented east/ west (Highway 7 & 62). Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible! Patchy blowing dust is also likely too.
Look for much cooler air with highs in the 60s and 70s. North winds 20-30 mph with higher gusts are expected, slowly decreasing by late afternoon. Lots of sunshine remains in place for today too! We’ll really feel the impacts of the cold front tomorrow morning as overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. A few spots of patchy frost aren’t out of the question either!
Friday afternoon will consist of lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. North to south winds, much lighter, at 5 to 15mph.
For the weekend it’ll be perfect fall like weather with temperatures in the 70s. Another front is expected to approach and pass through Sunday into Monday, but some uncertainty exists. The passage and timing of the front will play a role in next week’s weather.
A great deal of uncertainty is in place given the timing and evolution of the late weekend front. The most likely scenario is that it clears through Sunday into Sunday Night which would cool us off big time with highs in the 60s Monday into Tuesday. Lows would be in the 40s and even upper 30s. If the front stalls to the north, it is possible that we could have mild weather for a few days before finally the front would surge through.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.