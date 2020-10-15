Lawton man charged in standoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton man accused in a standoff from late September has been charged.
Investigators say Ricky Lee Rodriguez fired several shots in his home on Oak Avenue, prompting his roommates to call police.
They expressed concerns to officers that Rodriguez was holding a friend in the house against his will.
Rodriguez reportedly opened the door holding a revolver when police knocked, only to slam it shut and lock it.
After a few hours, the supposed victim came out of the house and confirmed he was not held against his will.
Authorities arrested Rodriguez on reckless conduct with a firearm.
He later told police that he had fired the gun into the floor during an argument, and had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
He’s being held on a $30,000 dollar bond.
