Local FFA program helping hurricane victims

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Central High FFA is working to gather relief supplies for Louisiana FFA programs that have been impacted by Hurricane Delta.
They will be taking donations for the next two to three weeks.
They are asking for any type of cleaning supplies, toiletries, plastic totes, tarps, flash lights, fly spray and batteries.
Also, animal feed is needed from a range of cattle, sheep, goat and horses.
Donations can be dropped off at the Central High Ag Building, located in front of the football field.
“Just that we would like to help out another community in need, even though we might not need it as much there are times when its going to get rough and I feel like there should always be a helping hand to lift someone out of the ground," FFA President Makenna Fishgrab.
They plan to load up a trailer with all the supplies and take it down to Louisiana the second week of November.
