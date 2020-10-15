MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Purple Heart Hunt

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Over the last few years, a group of southwest Oklahoma hunters decided to give back to the military community with a guided hunt awarded to a purple heart recipient.
This year they went on a Ram hunt at the Rack Attack Outfitters Ranch, and our own 7 news anchor Makenzie Burk was there to capture it all. It’s the latest edition of her Outdoor Adventures.
Rough N Ready Outdoors, is a group of hunters who all share the same love for the outdoors, and film their hunting adventures.
“As a group we basically just hunt,” said Chase Schrick, with Rough N Ready Outdoors. “We don’t get together as a team a whole lot. So our purple heart hunts are our main event where we can get together.”
A hunt to honor veterans, from veterans themselves.
“When I was getting out of the Marine Corp” said Schrick, "I wanted to help do more for the veterans and those that were wounded in combat, to help support what these guys did. For us, it’s to get these guys out, give them something to look forward to, and also give them something to look back on. "
Brian Wayland served in the National Guard, and and was awarded the Purple heart after he was injured fighting overseas in Afghanistan in 2011.
“I was blown up dismounted,” said Wayland. “Was not in a vehicle. But the vehicle did detonate the IED.”
The hunt is completely paid for by donations Rough N Ready received from the community. And everything from the cost of the guided hunt, to mounting the animal afterwards is taken care of.
Chase and Brian were both out to get a ram that day. Chase found success first, with Brian following suit.
“For me, it’s all about the reaction of the purple heart recipient,” said Schrick. “We love doing this for these guys. We wish we could do a whole lot more for them.”
“Veterans don’t like to be recognized, but it’s kinda nice to be recognized every once in a while,” said Wayland. “It’s just awesome to see great people that really do care, and they do step out of the way to show that care and that love. It’s really a love that we all have as military servicemen.”
