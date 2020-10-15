Man arrested after leading police on multi-county pursuit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday afternoon, eventually ending in southeast Comanche County.
The chase started at Southeast 45th Street in Lawton after an officer reportedly tried to pull over the driver for speeding, but he sped up, reaching at least 110 miles per hour.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers spotted the driver near Highway 81 in Stephens County, before the chase turned back west toward Lawton.
Troopers set up spike strips between Southeast 45 Street and Southeast 60th street, but the driver ended up stopping at 60th before reaching them. OHP quickly arrested the driver.
They’ve identified him as 27-year-old Dalton McKinney.
Investigators also reported the car was stolen.
We’re still waiting to learn what charges he’s facing.
